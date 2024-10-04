'Larger than life': Players, friends, fans show love for Brewers broadcast legend Bob Uecker

After a heartbreaking end to the 2024 season, Brewers star Christian Yelich says the hardest part wasn't the loss itself.

"For me, it was talking to [Bob Uecker], that was kind of a tough one," Yelich said, fighting back emotion. "All the other stuff, it is what it is. It's a tough way to end the season, but talking to Ueky one-on-one was tough."

Yelich's emotional tribute to his friend, Bob Uecker, has fans speculating whether Thursday's Wild Card game was the last for the broadcasting legend.

Ninety-year-old Uecker's voice has long been synonymous with summertime in Wisconsin. After decades in the broadcasting booth, it’s nearly unimaginable for players and fans to picture a Brewers season without the man long known as "Mr. Baseball."

"I think everybody in that locker room wants to win for Bob," said Jon Greenberg, president of the Milwaukee Admirals.

Greenberg, who worked for the Brewers and alongside Uecker for 22 years, shared insight into Uecker's lasting impact.

TMJ4 Jon Greenberg is the President of the Milwaukee Admirals. He worked with Bob Uecker for 20+ years.

"What about [Uecker] draws people to him?" TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar asked Greenberg.

"I think it’s that sense of humor," he replied. "People want to hear the stories; they want to feel like they’re in the circle with Bob. And Bob has brought a lot of people into the circle just through the broadcasts."

Uecker, born and raised in Milwaukee, played in the Major Leagues for five years before retiring and returning home to become the voice of the Brewers—a post he has held for over 50 years. In that time, he’s been inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, the MLB Hall of Fame, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and more.

"It’s pretty darn big for a Milwaukee kid to do what Bob has done," said Greenberg.

Uecker's voice has been the soundtrack of many childhoods, including that of lifelong Brewers fan Nick Koss.

TMJ4 Nick Koss is a lifelong fan of Bob Uecker.

"Just hearing him on a summer’s day, calling a Brewers game—whether it’s a win or a loss—it’s just not summer without it," Koss told Mackar.

Koss was also one of the few fans who had the chance to meet Uecker in the broadcast booth.

"Someone who always seemed larger than life to me growing up—being able to finally meet someone like that is awesome," Koss said.

Mackar asked him how he will feel when Uecker decides to step away from the mic after such a long and accomplished career.

"I don’t want to think about that until the time comes," Koss said.

So, whether Uecker returns to the booth next spring or if Thursday night was his last game announcing, fans have a simple message for their beloved Mr. Baseball:

"Thank you, Bob. I’ll leave it at that. Thank you."

