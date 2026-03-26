MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate Opening Day at American Family Field at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, hosting the Chicago White Sox to start the 2026 season.

The Crew will begin the season at home for the first time since 2021, ending a five-year stretch of Opening Day on the road. The March 26 matchup also marks the earliest Opening Day in franchise history.

Prior to the game, the staff, coaches, reserves and starters will line up on the chalk line for formal introduction, with the Chicago White Sox introduced at approximately 12:46 p.m. and the Milwaukee Brewers at approximately 12:48 p.m.

Watch: It's Brewers' Opening Day! Here's what to expect

Brewers prepare for Opening Day

Traffic: To help ensure a smooth arrival and departure on Opening Day and throughout the 2026 season, the Brewers recommend visiting brewers.com/Traffic before heading to American Family Field. The page provides fans with the most efficient routes, real‑time traffic conditions, construction updates and detailed parking guidance designed to streamline the gameday experience and reduce congestion around the ballpark.

Parking Lots and Gates: On the Home Opener, parking lots will open at 10:10 a.m. and ballpark gates will open at 11:10 a.m.

Postgame Premiere of “Ueck” Documentary: Fans are encouraged to stay after the final out to enjoy a 20-minute sneak peak of the upcoming “Ueck” documentary, which will be released broadly later this summer. This early look offers fans a firsthand glimpse into the film honoring Bob Uecker’s remarkable career, showcasing new perspectives, memorable stories and rarely seen moments from one of baseball’s most iconic voices.

How to Watch the Brewers from home: Brewers.TV presented by Potawatomi Sportsbook premieres this season. Fans have three easy ways to watch: cable, antenna or Brewers.TV. Visit brewers.com/Watch for more information.

Giveaway: All fans in the stands will receive a 2026 Milwaukee Brewers Magnet Schedule, courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza.

Pregame Party: Fans can stop by the Clock Tower to participate in activations with In-Game Hosts Nicole Sedivy and Carrie Mahone, meet the new Dance Crew and Brewers mascots who will make appearances throughout the morning. Pregame entertainment will include music from DJ Stretch.

Live Music: The WhiskeyBelles will rock the Miller Lite Landing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Moment of Silence: A pregame Moment of Silence will be held for Mequon native and former MLB umpire, Bruce Froemming.

Color Guard: Milwaukee Police Department

National Anthem: The WhiskeyBelles will perform the National Anthem with Valkyrie, a bald eagle from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, on field. A giant American flag will also be unfurled across the outfield of American Family Field and held by Brewers Season Seat Members.

World Baseball Classic Ceremony: Members of Team Venezuela including Jackson Chourio, William Contreras, Angel Zerpa and coach Nestor Corredor and member of Team USA, Brice Turang, will be recognized on field for their participation in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Wisconsin Olympian Ceremony: Wisconsin natives and Olympic athletes, speed skater Jordan Stolz and biathlete Deedra Irwin, will be honored on field prior to first pitch.

Ceremonial First Pitches: The 2026 Opening Day Ceremonial First Pitches will be thrown by:



Green Bay Packers Quarterback, Jordan Love.



American long track speed skater and Olympic gold medalist, Jordan Stolz. Stolz, a Wisconsin native, is the youngest single distance world champion in history.

Festival Foods Play Ball Kids: Kyler and Bo Woodruff, children of Brewers pitcher, Brandon Woodruff.

New Food and Beverage at American Family Field: New this season at American Family Field, fans will find an expanded lineup of local flavors and creative bites across three key areas of the ballpark.



The Alley Food Truck Park: Welcoming K&L’s BBQ, serving pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, smoked brisket burgers and loaded fries.



3rd Street Market Hall Annex: Adding Bebe Zito with chicken sandwiches and fries plus a Sweets Stand featuring Bebe Zito ice cream and dirty sodas, Can-D Shop and Drip Chocolate treats.



Fair Foods Stand: Bringing fair favorites like deep‑fried kringle, corn dogs, cream puffs, nachos on a stick and funnel cake fries to the ballpark.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard: J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will open at 11:10 a.m. on Opening Day, with first-come, first-served service for ticketed guests. Beverage purchases made at the Tap Room are allowed to be taken throughout the ballpark. Enjoy a variety of new offerings for the 2026 Brewers season, including the Barrel Yard Sampler and Quinoa Cashew Salad. Exclusive pilot brews will be available throughout the season.

Opening Day Brews: Grand Slamber Ale, an easy drinking amber brewed in the Crew’s pilot system, featuring caramel malts for a smooth, sweet malt profile balanced by light grapefruit hop aroma, will be on tap throughout 2026 Opening Weekend.

Brewers Community Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by Associated Bank: 50/50 Raffle tickets are sold throughout American Family Field and the parking lots through the 4th inning of every Brewers home game. One lucky fan will have the opportunity to take home half of the net proceeds from the game’s raffle ticket sales. The remainder will support Brewers Community Foundation to benefit its charitable work in Greater Milwaukee and Wisconsin. The winning ticket will be announced in the middle of the 6th inning, just before the Johnsonville® Sausage Race.

Retail: The entire collection, including Opening Day tees and novelty items, will be available in the Brewers Team Store when gates open at 11:10 a.m., with new merchandise coming in daily. The Brewers Team Store will be open on non-game days, Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In-Game Entertainment: Nicole Sedivy and Carrie Mahone serve together as the in-game hosts for the Milwaukee Brewers. Sedivy, a Muskego native, connects with fans throughout the ballpark by conducting live interviews, leading promotions and showcasing in‑game contests. In addition to her role with the Brewers, she is also an in‑arena host for the Milwaukee Admirals as well as the University of Wisconsin–Madison Men’s Hockey and Basketball teams. Joining her is Milwaukee native Carrie Mahone, who brings her energetic presence to American Family Field. Mahone also serves as an in‑arena host for Marquette University’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams.

Social Media: Follow the Brewers on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X and YouTube for game highlights, behind-the-scenes content and team news. Fans can interact with the Crew on social media using #ThisIsMyCrew.

Yearbook: The Brewers annual yearbook is available at all retail locations at American Family Field for $10.

American Family Field Roof: For game day roof status and weather report, visit brewers.com/Roof or call the American Family Field Roof Hotline at 414-902-4636.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error