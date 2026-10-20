Irish Brewers fan flying across the Atlantic for the World Series, even without a ticket

Garbhan Blake doesn’t have a ticket to the World Series yet, but that isn’t stopping him from flying across the Atlantic to Milwaukee.

Blake lives just outside Dublin, Ireland, but his connection to the Brewers dates back nearly three decades. He lived in Milwaukee from 1996 to 1999 and says he arrived knowing virtually nothing about baseball.

Garbhan Blake

By the time he left, he was hooked on the Brewers.

“I didn’t know the first thing about baseball when I arrived,” Blake said. “I was totally addicted to the Brewers by the time I left.”

He still remembers being there on Opening Day in 1999 for a memorable triple play involving Jeff Cirillo and Fernando Viña. He also remembers the leaner years, when simply reaching the .500 mark could feel like a successful season.

Garbhan Blake

Then came 2011.

Blake watched a Brewers team featuring Craig Counsell, Rickie Weeks, Prince Fielder, Nyjer Morgan, Zack Greinke and John Axford make a run under manager Ron Roenicke.

Seven years later, he crossed the Atlantic to see the Brewers play Games 6 and 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 National League Championship Series.

“What a rollercoaster,” he recalled.

Now he’s doing it again. After watching the catch in Los Angeles that helped send Milwaukee to the World Series, Blake said he immediately booked a flight.

Blake joined TMJ4 News at 4 on Tuesday ahead of his trip. He is scheduled to land in Chicago on Thursday and plans to drive straight to American Family Field in hopes of finding a ticket.

Watch Blake's interview on TMJ4 here:

Irish Brewers fan flying across Atlantic for World Series, even without a ticket

There’s only one problem: He doesn’t have one.

Blake said he has tried calling the ticket office numerous times without success. But he isn’t arriving empty-handed. He’s offering a rare bottle of Irish whiskey to help sweeten the deal for anyone willing to part with a ticket.

How exactly will he get inside? He doesn’t know. But after following the Brewers from Milwaukee to Ireland and back again, Blake is convinced of one thing: somehow, he’ll be at the World Series.

“I don’t know how I will get a ticket, but I know I will get a ticket," he said.

This story was reported on-air by Susan Kim and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

