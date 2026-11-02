Hundreds of Brewers fans line up in Brookfield for chance to meet World Series MVP William Contreras

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Hundreds of Brewers fans lined up at Dick's Sporting Goods in Brookfield Sunday morning, hoping to meet Milwaukee Brewers catcher and World Series MVP William Contreras.

Many fans got up early and waited hours in line for the event, which started around 10:30 a.m.

TMJ4 Fans lined up hours early for the event that started around 10:30 Sunday morning. The line started at the front door of Dick's Sporting Goods and wrapped around the entire building.

Braeden Johnson and his sister Emmalee Johnson were the first ones in line.

"Been here since 4 a.m. and I was tired, so I took a nap on the concrete," Braeden Johnson said.

TMJ4 Braeden and Emmalee Johnson were first in line at Dick's Sporting Goods in Brookfield

The siblings didn't want to miss the opportunity to meet a World Series MVP.

"We've never had the opportunity to get anything signed or to meet a player and this is really a once in a lifetime thing," Emmalee Johnson said.

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Hundreds of Brewers fans line up for chance to meet World Series MVP William Contreras

They were glad they got to the store early. Hundreds of fans were waiting in a line that wrapped around the building and stretched into the parking lot.

"We weren't sure if everyone was going to show up and then just everyone started showing up, so we are just lucky that we got here when we did," Emmalee Johnson said.

Contreras shared his feelings on being named World Series MVP.

"I feel incredible. I mean, it's something like big, important to be the MVP; but especially the trophy, the trophy for the city," Contreras said, regarding winning the World Series title.

Contreras took pictures with fans and signed autographs. Kyle Flanagan, field marketing manager for Dick's Sporting Goods, estimated about 350 people were able to meet the Brewers catcher.

"I got to talk to him a little bit. I basically told him thank you for playing the game and thank you for supporting our team, and I got to shake his hand too!" Jenzell Carrera said.

TMJ4 Jenzell Carrera got in line around 6:30 a.m.

Carrera got in line at 6:30 a.m. to meet Contreras.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and to see the MVP, first-ever Brewers franchise MVP, I feel like this is an amazing opportunity for me and my dad to come here because who knows when they will ever win again," Carrera said.

"It's beautiful, beautiful to hear everybody," Contreras said. "Especially the young guys, and I mean, I really feel glad to be here."

For fans who got to meet Contreras, the wait was worth it.

"I don't care if it was 20 seconds, one second. It was worth it," Carrera said.

"I said a couple things in Spanish to him and he responded, so I was really happy about that," Braeden Johnson said.

"That was amazing! I fist bumped the GOAT — I fist bumped the GOAT!" Emmalee Johnson said.

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