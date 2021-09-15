Hill hits game-winning double in 11th, Tigers beat Brewers

DETROIT (AP) — Derek Hill hit a leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning, giving the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out against Bryan Garcia (2-1) in the 11th before Christian Yelich grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Hill fell behind 0-2 while trying to bunt Victor Reyes to third, then lined Hunter Strickland’s next pitch into right-center for a game-winning double.

The loss ended Milwaukee’s five-game win streak.

The Brewers are now 13.5 games up on the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. Their magic number to win a Wild Card spot is 4. Their magic number to clinch the NL Central is 5.

