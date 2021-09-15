Watch
Hill hits game-winning double in 11th, Tigers beat Brewers

LON HORWEDEL/AP
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kelton Wong throws to first after forcing out Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario on a double play hit into by Eric Haase during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Posted at 8:42 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 09:43:23-04

DETROIT (AP) — Derek Hill hit a leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning, giving the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out against Bryan Garcia (2-1) in the 11th before Christian Yelich grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Hill fell behind 0-2 while trying to bunt Victor Reyes to third, then lined Hunter Strickland’s next pitch into right-center for a game-winning double.

The loss ended Milwaukee’s five-game win streak.

The Brewers are now 13.5 games up on the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. Their magic number to win a Wild Card spot is 4. Their magic number to clinch the NL Central is 5.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

