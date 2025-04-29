Here’s how you can score $5 Brewers tickets

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers are holding a flash sale where you can buy tickets for just $5. These tickets are for games in May against the Astros, Orioles, and Red Sox.

The flash sale ends May 1 at 11:59 p.m. or until tickets run out. The sale includes $5 tickets for select seats in the Loge and Terrace Level sections. Fans can upgrade their tickets to Field Level for $15.

Related: Christian Yelich's 2 hits, 2 RBIs lead Brewers past Cardinals 7-1, avoiding a series sweep

Scott Kane/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Caleb Durbin hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

There is a limit of eight tickets per person per game. Inventory is available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Game Dates

May 5-6: Brewers vs. Houston Astros

May 19-20: Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles

May 27: Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox

To buy tickets, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip