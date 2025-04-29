Here’s how you can score $5 Brewers tickets

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers are holding a flash sale where you can buy tickets for just $5. These tickets are for games in May against the Astros, Orioles, and Red Sox.
The flash sale ends May 1 at 11:59 p.m. or until tickets run out. The sale includes $5 tickets for select seats in the Loge and Terrace Level sections. Fans can upgrade their tickets to Field Level for $15.
There is a limit of eight tickets per person per game. Inventory is available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
Game Dates
May 5-6: Brewers vs. Houston Astros
May 19-20: Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles
May 27: Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox
To buy tickets, click here.
