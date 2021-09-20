Here's how and when you can get your Milwaukee Brewers NLDS tickets

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have announced details about how fans can get their hands on tickets to the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field.

Single-game tickets for NLDS games will be available for purchase for the general public at Brewers.com at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28. Brewers.com registered users who live in Wisconsin will be able to purchase a day earlier, at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 27.

"Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early as the thrill of postseason baseball is unmatched," a news release from the team says. "Those who have experienced it know it’s an electric atmosphere, from the first pitch to the final out."

On Saturday, the Brewers clinched their fourth-consecutive postseason appearance - a record for the franchise.

The full schedule of postseason presales and single-game ticket opportunities is located at Brewers.com/postseason. Tickets will be delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark App, the team noted.

If fans purchase tickets for postseason games that end up not happening, the full value of the purchase (including fees) will be refunded to their credit card within 10 business days of the scheduled game.

If you're interested in getting guaranteed postseason tickets for all rounds of the playoffs, note the info from the Brewers below:

"The easiest way for fans to guarantee tickets to all potential 2021 postseason games at American Family Field is by placing a deposit on a 2022 Season Ticket Plan. There are several Season Ticket options for 2022, each coming with rights to purchase tickets to at least a portion of the 2021 Postseason.

Fans who place a deposit for a Full-Season Ticket Plan will have the chance to purchase a full strip, which includes tickets for all 12 potential 2021 Postseason games played at American Family Field, including every home World Series game. Fans who place a deposit on a 20-Game Plan will receive access to purchase tickets to each game from the Wild Card through the National League Championship Series."

