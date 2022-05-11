Watch
Hader gets 500th K, Brewers stop Reds' 2-game win streak

Victor Caratini, Josh Hader
Aaron Doster/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini, left, high-fives Josh Hader after the final out a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Brewers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 5:47 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 06:47:28-04

MILWAUKEE — Josh Hader reached 500 career strikeouts, Luis Urías hit a tying home run and made a clutch catch and the Milwaukee Brewers held off Cincinnati 5-4 to stop the Reds’ season-high, two-game winning streak.

Jace Peterson broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth with the first of his two doubles for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who ended a three-game losing streak.

With the potential tying run on third base with two outs in the eighth, Urías dived to his left at shortstop to snare Kyle Farmer’s liner just above the ground and end a three-run rally.

