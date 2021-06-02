Watch
Haase, Schoop each homer twice as Tigers beat Brewers 10-7

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser, left, commits a throwing error as he throws around Luis Urias, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 01, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs, Miguel Cabrera had three RBI and the previously light-hitting Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7, ending Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak. Milwaukee’s Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor also hit two homers apiece in a game that saw nine home runs.

