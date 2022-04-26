Watch
González hits 1st MLB HR, Giants beat Brews to wrap up trip

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 8:44 PM, Apr 25, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis González hit his first major league homer, a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2.

The Giants went 8-3 on their four-city trip and made the most of their one-game visit to Milwaukee.

This matchup was part of a makeup for a series postponed because of the lockout.

González connected after Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk from Jake Cousins (2-1).

Joc Pederson hit his sixth homer for the Giants.

The Brewers got another stellar outing from reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, giving up two hits while striking out 11.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

