Giants beat Brewers 5-1, move into 1st-place tie

Jeff Chiu/AP
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams, right, meets on the mound with catcher Luke Maile during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Devin Williams, Luke Maile
Posted at 8:27 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 21:27:32-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 to avoid a four-game sweep.

A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings.

San Francisco had dropped four in a row. Milwaukee wasted a terrific performance by Eric Lauer, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball. The NL Central leaders had won four in a row.

