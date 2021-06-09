Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Garcia homers, Brewers beat Reds 5-1 for 5th straight win

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Doster/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia watches his RBI single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Brewers Reds Baseball
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 23:36:07-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run and the streaking Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 for their fifth straight win.

The NL Central-leading Brewers were coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona and have won 10 of their last 11. Cincinnati lost after completing a four-game sweep in St. Louis over the weekend. Adrian Houser pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball for Milwaukee. Reds starter Sonny Gray sailed through three innings, giving up two hits and striking out five, before injuring his leg warming up for the fourth. Sean Doolittle relieved and Garcia hit his second pitch into the left-field seats.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4