García hits 3-run HR, Brewers beat Toussaint and Braves 9-5

Hakim Wright Sr./AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Posted at 11:10 PM, Jul 30, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame Corbin Burnes’ worst start of the season to beat Touki Toussaint and the Atlanta Braves 9-5.

García had three hits, including a three-run homer, in Milwaukee’s fourth consecutive win. Burnes gave up a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He allowed four runs in the first inning, matching his high total of runs allowed in a game this season. Austin Riley hit a two-run homer, only the fourth allowed by Burnes this season, to highlight the big inning.

