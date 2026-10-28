DOUSMAN, Wis. — Some Milwaukee Brewers fans have been waiting 44 years to see their team win a World Series. For 91-year-old Al Will, the wait has been a lifetime.

Watch this story in the video player below:

From Borchert Field to today: 91-year-old Brewers fan has spent a lifetime cheering for Milwaukee

Long before the packed crowds at American Family Field and before the Brewers reached the World Series in 1982, Will was a little boy growing up with Milwaukee baseball.

TMJ4 Al Will, 91, attended the World Series game in 1982. But he was a Milwaukee Brewers fan since the 1930s.

“My grandfather took me to Borchert Field,” Will said.

It was the 1930s, and Will watched Milwaukee’s American Association Brewers play at the old ballpark.

Provided by Cedarburg History Museum Film footage from 1936 when the Milwaukee Brewers were in a minor league baseball team in the American Association and played at Borchert Field.

As he got older, baseball moved even closer to home.

“There was 10 of us in a Milwaukee bungalow with one bathroom,” Will recalled. “It was at 49th and Wells, right above the stadium.”

As a teenager, Will said he and his friends sometimes found their way into games even without tickets.

“This guy used to say, ‘Okay, come on in.’ It was the second inning or something,” Will said.

AP Milwaukee Brewers fans celebrate in the infield after their team's World Series win in Milwaukee, Wisc., Oct. 17, 1982. The Brewers pulled out a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals to take the lead in the Series. Fans stormed the field after the game to celebrate the win. (AP Photo)

Then came 1982.

The Brewers made their first World Series appearance, facing the St. Louis Cardinals. This time, Will didn't need anyone to sneak him inside: his construction company gave him a ticket.

“It was the fifth game of the World Series,” Will said.

He was there to watch Milwaukee beat St. Louis in Game 5, putting the Brewers one victory away from a championship. Milwaukee ultimately lost the series in seven games.

More than four decades later, Will is hoping to see the Brewers reach baseball’s biggest stage again.

But this time, he prefers a different seat.

TMJ4 Al Will sits in his apartment at Three Pillars in Dousman. He has a bottle of Pabst Blue Ribbon which he says he drinks at least one during each game. Most of his family worked for the brewing company.

At 91, Will said he was offered World Series tickets again, but turned them down. He would rather watch from his recliner at his senior living facility in Dousman.

“That is where I sit,” he said, pointing to his chair.

Provided by the Cedarburg History Museum Poster from 1936 when the Milwaukee Brewers were part of the American Association, a minor league team.

For someone whose connection to Milwaukee baseball stretches back more than nine decades, the possibility of seeing the Brewers make history carries special meaning.

“It is a great feeling,” Will said.

Now, after a lifetime of watching, cheering, and waiting, Will hopes Milwaukee can finally finish the job.

“It would be nice for the city of Milwaukee. For all the fans and everybody,” Will said. “They deserve it — their loyalty to the game.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip