Freddy Peralta traded to the New York Mets, sources say

Gregory Bull/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta works against a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
MILWAUKEE — Brewers All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta has been traded to the New York Mets, ESPN reported Wednesday night.

Peralta was a major player in the Brewers' win over the Cubs in the 2025 National League Division Series, tying a franchise record of nine strikeouts in just Game 1.

ESPN also reported that top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat will be headed to Milwaukee.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

