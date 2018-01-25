Former Brewers reliever Trevor Hoffman makes Baseball Hall of Fame

On Wednesday, one of the great relief pitchers of all time became the sixth Milwaukee Brewers player to make the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Reliever Trevor Hoffman, who is second all-time in MLB history in saves, has been voted into Cooperstown as reported by the Journal Sentinel's Tom Haudricourt.

Hoffman joins Hank Aaron (1975-76), Rollie Fingers (1981-85), Paul Molitor (1978-92), Don Sutton (1982-84) and Robin Yount (1974-93) as former Brewers players in the Hall. WTMJ's longtime voice of the Brewers, Bob Uecker, is a member of the broadcaster's wing.

Hoffman is second all-time in saves (601) and reached his 600th save while in his final year of two with the Brewers (2009-10).

That 2010 campaign culminated an 18-year career mainly spent with the San Diego Padres where he finished with a 2.87 career ERA, 1,133 strikeouts in 1,089.1 innings pitched and just 846 hits.

He wa joined among former Brewers on the finalist list by pitcher Livan Hernandez, outfielder Carlos Lee and outfielder Gary Sheffield.

Hernandez was on the ballot for the first time. He only spent 26 games in Milwaukee in the final year of his 17-year career. He went 3-0 with a 7.68 ERA. Overall for his career, he went 178-177 with a 4.44 ERA. Hernandez was the 1997 NLCS and World Series MVP with an undefeated 4-0 postseason run. He went 7-3 in nine postseason series.

2018 was Lee's first year on the ballot. He spent all of 2005 and part of 2006 with the Brewers. He hit 60 home runs in 264 games in those seasons. In 14 total years, he averaged .285 with 358 home runs and 1,363 RBI.

For the fourth time, Sheffield made the ballot. Sheffield started his career in Milwaukee with four seasons as a Brewers (1988-1991). He hit .259 with 21 home runs and 133 RBI in 294 games.

Overall, in a 22-year career, he hit .292 with 509 home runs and 1,676 RBI.