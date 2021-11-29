Watch
Former Brewers outfielder Avisail Garcia signs with Miami Marlins, reports say

Ashley Landis/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia bats during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 6:13 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 09:19:42-05

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have reached contract agreements with ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara and free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia.

That's according to a person with knowledge of the situations.

Alcantara and the team are finalizing a five-year deal which would be worth $56 million.

Garcia’s deal will pay $53 million over four seasons.

Alcantara is 20-34 with a 3.48 ERA in parts of four seasons with Miami.

The Marlins will become Garcia’s fifth team. The 30-year-old is coming off his best season, hitting 29 home runs with 86 RBIs — both career-bests — for Milwaukee in 2021.

