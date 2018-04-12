Mostly Cloudy
MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 10: Team owner Mark Attanasio of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the field during batting practice against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 10, 2011 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
For the first time ever, the Milwaukee Brewers are a billion-dollar franchise.
Forbes Magazine has done its yearly sports franchise valuations, and the team has eclipsed the $1 billion mark with a $1.03 billion valuation, calculated earlier this month.
In 2017, the Brewers were valued at $925 million.
The team says its revenue is $255 million dollars with an operating income of $67 million.
Brewers owner Mark Attanasio bought the team in 2005 at $223 million, which would be $292 million in 2018 dollars after calculating inflation.
Milwaukee ranks 25th among MLB team valuations. The Yankees top their rankings at $4.0 billion.