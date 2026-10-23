Fans from across the Midwest show their Milwaukee Brewers pride

MILWAUKEE — From a Bob Uecker mural in Milwaukee to artwork in Cubs teritory, Brewers fans are making their love for the team impossible to miss.

Brewers pride is on full display across Milwaukee and beyond as fans show their support in creative ways.

At 50th Street and Bluemound Road, a mural is honoring Uecker, the late, great Milwaukee Brewers broadcasting legend. Homeowner Dan Olszewski commissioned the piece from local artist Nate Adams. The mural features Bernie Brewer, a nod to the iconic chalet and one of Uecker's favorite phrases.

Watch the video report below:

Fans from across the Midwest show their Brewers pride

Olszewski said he hopes fans from out of town stop by to take photos with the artwork and enjoy their time in the city.

"I sure hope that they take away that Milwaukee is a friendly city and we welcome all — you know, opponents, and we're ready, we're ready, we're ready for them," Olszewski said.

Dan and artist Nate with Brewers Mural Dan and artist Nate with Brewers Mural

Olszewski said his neighborhood near American Family Field is going to be electric on Friday.

"It's gonna be very crowded. The excitement, the vibe is gonna be huge down here. It's gonna be like Opening Day on hyper," Olszewski said.

The Brewers spirit stretches well beyond Milwaukee. Samantha Piske, who lives in Illinois, created Brewers artwork with her daughter, right in the heart of Cubs territory.

Samantha Piske Samantha Piske and Daughter

She said people have stopped by to show their support, calling out "Go Brewers!"

And in Missouri, a fan named Dawn is putting the World Series ahead of Halloween. She said her Halloween lights are going to have to wait because she is already ready for the World Series.

Dawn Stauffacher's house Dawn Stauffacher's house

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