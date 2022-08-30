Watch Now
Family of Brewers' Garrett Mitchell goes wild after hitting game-winning homer

Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 30, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Garrett Mitchell's family went wild after he hit a tying home run in the eighth inning to help the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Monday night.

Video circulating over social media shows members of Mitchell's family in the seats jumping for joy after his first hit.

During the game, Mitchell belted his first career homer, a two-run drive with two outs in the eighth. That earned Mitchell a curtain call from the crowd, which included several family members.

Mitchell said he wants to be trusted in big moments and won't shy away from those situations.

“When I went up there I was thinking, why not me? I like being in these type of situations and having a chance to help the team win. It’s a blessing,” Mitchell said after the game. “It was an awesome experience. I kind of blacked out for a second, but it was awesome.”

The 2020 first-round draft pick also had a key hit in Sunday’s 9-7 win over the Chicago Cubs in his first major league start. Milwaukee's top prospect made his first appearance as a defensive replacement Saturday. He also walked, stole a base and scored the Brewers' first run on Monday.

