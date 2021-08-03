Watch
Escobar homers, triples as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar celebrates in the dugout after his three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 10:54 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 23:54:31-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Escobar’s two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers’ lead to 2-0. He followed that up by sending a 421-foot drive to right against Nick Mears in the seventh. Escobar also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances. This marked his first home game for the Brewers since Milwaukee acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

