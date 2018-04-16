Eric Thames leaves Sunday's game with adductor strain

Eric Thames left Sunday's Brewers game with a mild left adductor (groin) strain. He is considered day-to-day, according to Todd Rosiak.

Thames' injury adds to the rash of Milwaukee injuries that has plagued the club throughout the early stretch of the season.

Since March 18, seven Brewers have missed time with some type of injury.

Boone Logan strained his left triceps, Stephen Vogt strained his right shoulder, Christian Yelich strained his right oblique, Corey Knebel strained his left hamstring, and last night, Ryan Braun left last night with tightness in his back.

Also, Jimmy Nelson is currently on the DL with a right rotator cuff strain and partial tear of his anterior labrum.

Outside of Thames and Nelson, most of the injuries are considered minor, but the Brewers boasted depth coming into the season has been tested early on.

Mostly, they've passed the test, emerging 8-8 with series wins over the Cardinals and Padres.

And after early tests against the Cardinals, Cubs and Mets out of the way, a much easier stretch for the Crew awaits them over the next weeks.

Their next nine games are against the Reds, Marlins and Royals, teams that are a combined 9-32 to start 2018.