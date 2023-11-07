Craig Counsell may be heading to Chicago, but he left a mark on the Whitefish Bay community

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Right next to the interstate he'll take down to Chicago is one of the many marks Craig Counsell has left on the greater Milwaukee community: Craig Counsell Park.

The park in Whitefish Bay has three baseball fields and is the home of the Whitefish Bay Little League.

Michelle Nelson, who lives in Shorewood, was there with her two sons on Monday playing catch. She said the news of Counsell leaving the Brewers is sad.

"Not shocking, but also just surprising and sad to hear that he's leaving the community," Nelson said. "He's really helped lay a foundation for the next generation to come and have access to sports."

Craig Counsell has been a beloved player and the winningest manager in Brewers history, but now he will go to Milwaukee's arch-rival, the Chicago Cubs.

The move is an emotional one. Not just because Milwaukee is losing the most successful manager the team has had in victories and post-season games, but because he's headed to the Cubs. The rivalry spans generations.

The Cubs are hiring Counsell on a five-year, $8 million a year contract, officially making the 53-year-old the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball. He will replace David Ross, who managed the Cubs from 2020 to 2023.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Counsell's business impact was extensive if you consider his Whitefish Bay roots and that he also played for the Brewers. He was a prime candidate for sponsorship deals and giveback opportunities.

Capture Sports & Entertainment owner Chellee Siewert told the Biz Journal, "I understand why Craig did this because it is, from a business standpoint, a significant amount of money. He’ll have a higher payroll and such, but very sad for the city of Milwaukee."

Although fans might feel betrayed by Counsell's departure to a rival team, Siewert said this could enhance the Brewers from a business standpoint. For example, there could be more sell-out games at American Family Field when the Chicago Cubs are in town.

