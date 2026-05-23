Contreras homers and Henderson pitches 5 shutout innings in Brewers’ 5-1 win over Dodgers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras hit a three-run homer and Logan Henderson combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Friday night.

The game marked the first time the teams faced each other since the Dodgers swept the Brewers in last year’s NL Championship Series.

The Brewers have won their last nine regular-season matchups with the Dodgers. Los Angeles’ last regular-season win against Milwaukee was a 7-2 decision on Aug. 13, 2024.

Milwaukee scored all of its runs in the first two innings off Justin Wrobleski (6-2), who allowed hits to six of the first seven batters he faced.

After Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang hit back-to-back singles, Contreras sent a 410-foot blast over the left-field wall. Wrobleski retired Christian Yelich before Andrew Vaughn, Jake Bauers and Luis Rengifo singled to load the bases.

Vaughn scored Milwaukee’s fourth run of the first inning on Sal Frelick’s sacrifice fly.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 5-0 in the second when Vaughn’s two-out double drove in Contreras.

Henderson (2-1) struck out seven while allowing two hits and three walks in five shutout innings. Henderson hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his 10 career starts, though he has gone beyond five innings in only two of them.

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Milwaukee.

Shane Drohan, Aaron Ashby and Chad Patrick worked the final four innings. Patrick went 1 1/3 innings to earn his second save in as many opportunities.

The Dodgers scored their lone run in the seventh on Shohei Ohtani’s sacrifice fly that brought home Teoscar Hernández.

The Brewers went with the same starting eight position players and designated hitter they used in a 9-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday, marking the first time they repeated a lineup from earlier in the season. Milwaukee had used 47 different starting lineups in its first 47 games.

Up next

Roki Sasaki (2-3, 5.09 ERA) starts for the Dodgers and Robert Gasser (0-0, 4.50) pitches for the Brewers when the series continues Saturday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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