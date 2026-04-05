Contreras, Harrison lead Brewers to 8-5 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — William Contreras had a double and two RBIs and Kyle Harrison struck out six as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Sunday.

Harrison (1-0) allowed three hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, earning his first win since May 30, 2025. Christian Yelich was 2 for 5 with an RBI triple that opened the scoring in the first inning.

Jake Bauers hit a pinch-hit RBI double and later scored in the ninth to extend the Brewers’ lead, and Trevor Megill secured the win with his third save of the year.

Gary Sánchez hit a two-out, two-run homer in the first, his third of the season, to take a 3-0 lead. He had five homers in 29 games last season.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Milwaukee Brewers' Gary Sanchez runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.

Maikel Garcia got the Royals within one with a two-run homer of his own in the third. After reaching on a walk and stealing second, Bobby Witt Jr. nearly tied the game on a Vinnie Pasquantino single but was thrown out at home by Luis Matos to maintain the Brewers’ 3-2 lead.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras as he tried to score on a single by Vinnie Pasquantino during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.

Blake Perkins lined a double to left to add some insurance in the fourth, and Contreras added two more with a single to left in the seventh.

Kansas City’s comeback bid came up short after Pasquantino hit a two-run single to bring them within one in the seventh. Pasquantino and Garcia each had two hits.

Kris Bubic (1-1) took the loss, allowing four hits and four runs with eight strikeouts.

Up next

Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 3.60) starts Monday opposite Brayan Bello (0-1, 9.64) in the opener of a three-game series against at Boston. Kansas City’s Michael Wacha (0-0, 0.00) faces Tanner Bibee (0-1, 4.00) to kickoff a three-game set at Cleveland.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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