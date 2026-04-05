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Contreras, Harrison lead Brewers to 8-5 win over Royals

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Kyle Harrison throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Kyle Harrison throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Kyle Harrison throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) beats the tag by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz to steal second during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras as he tried to score on a single by Vinnie Pasquantino during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Milwaukee Brewers' Gary Sanchez runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — William Contreras had a double and two RBIs and Kyle Harrison struck out six as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Sunday.

Harrison (1-0) allowed three hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, earning his first win since May 30, 2025. Christian Yelich was 2 for 5 with an RBI triple that opened the scoring in the first inning.

Jake Bauers hit a pinch-hit RBI double and later scored in the ninth to extend the Brewers’ lead, and Trevor Megill secured the win with his third save of the year.

Gary Sánchez hit a two-out, two-run homer in the first, his third of the season, to take a 3-0 lead. He had five homers in 29 games last season.

Milwaukee Brewers' Gary Sanchez runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Milwaukee Brewers' Gary Sanchez runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.

Maikel Garcia got the Royals within one with a two-run homer of his own in the third. After reaching on a walk and stealing second, Bobby Witt Jr. nearly tied the game on a Vinnie Pasquantino single but was thrown out at home by Luis Matos to maintain the Brewers’ 3-2 lead.

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras as he tried to score on a single by Vinnie Pasquantino during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras as he tried to score on a single by Vinnie Pasquantino during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.

Blake Perkins lined a double to left to add some insurance in the fourth, and Contreras added two more with a single to left in the seventh.

Kansas City’s comeback bid came up short after Pasquantino hit a two-run single to bring them within one in the seventh. Pasquantino and Garcia each had two hits.

Kris Bubic (1-1) took the loss, allowing four hits and four runs with eight strikeouts.

Up next

Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 3.60) starts Monday opposite Brayan Bello (0-1, 9.64) in the opener of a three-game series against at Boston. Kansas City’s Michael Wacha (0-0, 0.00) faces Tanner Bibee (0-1, 4.00) to kickoff a three-game set at Cleveland.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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