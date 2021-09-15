Christian Yelich purchases 10,000 tickets for Milwaukee Brewers fans: Here's how to get yours

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers star Christian Yelich wants you to help make American Family Field loud for the Brew Crew's upcoming four-game series against the rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Yelich has purchased 10,000 tickets to the Cardinals series, and those tickets will be given away to fans for free beginning Wednesday morning. The series is scheduled for next Monday through Thursday, September 20-23.

“The fans are a big part of what we have accomplished this season,” Yelich said. “We want American Family Field to be rocking for that last homestand. And we want to give back in a way that shows how much we all appreciate the enthusiasm and support of the best fans in baseball.”

Here's how you can get your free tickets, according to the Brewers:

Go to brewers.com/yelich beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday

There is a four-ticket limit per game

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis

There will be a $2 processing fee per order

Tickets will be delivered electronically via the MLB Ballpark app.

The Brewers currently enjoy a 14-game lead in the race for the National League Central Division title with 18 games remaining to be played, the team said in a news release.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip