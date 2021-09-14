New Culver's location with double drive-thru lanes coming to Bayshore in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. -- A new Culver's location with a double drive-thru lane is coming to Bayshore in Glendale, according to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Journal's Sean Ryan reports that the store is set to open in March of 2022, on the footprint of the former Sears store.

"Glendale and the Bayshore area has been a spot we wanted to be in for a while, but it being a pretty tight market, it took a number of years to find a location,” Dimitri Dimitropoulos, the owner of the project who also owns the Culver’s in nearby Shorewood, told the Business Journal.

Construction on the new location will start this week. According to the Journal, the Glendale restaurant will have a "new design prototype" and a drive-thru with two lanes, which Culver's began using in 2020 for the first time.

“I think Bayshore has a lot of great upside potential at this point, especially after Target opens,” Dimitropoulos said.

The new location will be situated at the northern edge of Bayshore, near N. Port Washington Rd.

