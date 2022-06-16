Celebrate Craig Counsell's 564th win with $5.64 beers at AmFam Field on June 20

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers routed the New York Mets 10-2 on Wednesday night for their second win in 11 games. Milwaukee’s big night gave manager Craig Counsell his 564th victory with the Brewers, breaking the franchise record.

Counsell, the longest-tenured manager in the National League, passed Phil Garner, who managed 1,180 games for the team from 1992-99.

You can mark the occasion with $5.64 beers! Fans are invited to raise a toast on Monday, June 20 when the Brew Crew takes on the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m. On Monday, 16 ounce Miller Lite and Coor Light beers (draft and can) will be available for $5.64 through the 5th inning in celebration of the milestone. The promotion is available at American Family Field concession locations that sell Miller Lite and Coors Light.

Fans can also take advantage of the Miller High Life Monday promotion for the June 20 game. All Terrace Reserved tickets are just $6. Tickets are available here, 800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

The previous offer of $5.63 tickets for each game June 20-22 have since been exhausted.

"Counsell is the longest-tenured active manager in the National League and the third longest-tenured active manager in MLB. He was named the 19th manager in franchise history in 2015," the Milwaukee Brewers said in a statement. "Now in his eighth season as Brewers manager and seventh full season, only the Guardians Terry Francona and Rays Kevin Cash have longer active tenures with their current teams."

Counsell lives in Whitefish Bay with his wife and four children. He graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in 1988 and the University of Notre Dame in 1992.

