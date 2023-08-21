Watch Now
CC Sabathia to return to Milwaukee to be honored at Brewers game on Aug. 25

Posted at 6:28 PM, Aug 21, 2023
CC Sabathia spent three months with the Brewers. Does it still blow his mind that he's still a beloved figure in Milwaukee?

"Yeah it does," Sabathia said. "The feelings mutual. I always said that was my favorite summer playing in the big leagues."

Sabathia's video-game-like numbers helped the Brewers break a 26-year playout drought in 2008.

He will return on Friday, Aug. 25 to commemorate the 15th anniversary. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Brewers-Padres game.

