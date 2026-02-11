Catcher Gary Sánchez agrees to a $1.75 million, one-year deal with the Brewers, AP source says

Veteran catcher Gary Sánchez has agreed to terms on a $1.75 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. The New York Post first reported the deal.

Sánchez, 33, played for the Brewers in 2024 and batted .220 with a .307 on-base percentage, 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 89 games while backing up two-time All-Star catcher William Contreras and getting some playing time at designated hitter.

Sánchez, himself a two-time All-Star, spent last year with the Baltimore Orioles and hit .231 with a .297 on-base percentage, five homers and 24 RBIs in 29 games.

Sánchez has batted .224 with a .309 on-base percentage, 189 homers and 509 RBIs in 859 career regular-season games with the New York Yankees (2015-21), Minnesota Twins (2022), New York Mets (2023), San Diego Padres (2023), Brewers and Orioles.

He was second to Detroit's Michael Fulmer in the AL rookie of the year voting in 2016. Sánchez made AL All-Star teams with the Yankees in 2017 and '19.

Before this move, the only catchers on Milwaukee’s 40-man roster were Contreras and 23-year-old prospect Jeferson Quero, who hasn’t appeared in a major league game.

The Brewers also signed catcher Reese McGuire last month to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league camp. McGuire, who turns 31 on March 2, batted .226 with a .245 on-base percentage, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 44 games with the Chicago Cubs last season.

