Cards win 10th in row, beat Brewers to extend wild-card lead

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:38 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 23:38:58-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.

The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. San Diego began the day four games behind St. Louis. Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third straight. The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 9 ½ games. The Brewers are 2-5 in their last seven games. Jake Woodford and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Cardinals moved closer to the longest winning streak in franchise history, 14 games set in 1935.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

