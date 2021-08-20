Watch
Cardinals avoid sweep, rally for 8-4 victory over Brewers

Jeff Roberson/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff pauses on the mound after giving up a solo home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 10:39 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 23:38:59-04

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run fifth inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4.

Nolan Arenado also drove in a pair of runs as St. Louis erased a three-run deficit to avoid a three-game sweep. The Cardinals sit 3 ½ games behind San Diego for the second National League wild-card spot. O’Neill hit a 450-foot, three-run homer to left field to put St. Louis ahead 5-4.

Two pitches later, Nootbaar hit his third home run of the season to right field for the Cardinals’ seventh set of back-to-back homers this season.

