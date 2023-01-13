Watch Now
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Caratini, Milner avoid arbitration, reach deals with Brewers

Caratini agreed with Milwaukee at $2.8 million and Milner at $1,025,000
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 12, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 09:37:09-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Brewers catcher Victor Caratini and left-hander Hoby Milner agreed to one-year contracts Thursday, a day ahead of the swap of proposed arbitration salaries between players and teams.

Caratini agreed with Milwaukee at $2.8 million and Milner at $1,025,000.

Caratini, 29, hit .199 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in his first season with the Brewers, who acquired him from San Diego ahead of opening day. He is eligible for free agency after this year's World Series.

After sharing time with Omar Narváez last year, Caratini figures to split starts with William Contreras.

Milner, 32, was 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 67 relief appearances, striking out 64 and walking 15 in 64 2/3 innings. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 World Series.

Nine Brewers remained eligible for arbitration, including right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, and shortstop Willy Adames.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower