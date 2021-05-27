Watch
Caratini hit in 10th gives Padres 2-1 win over Brewers

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer (52) is congratulated by Kolten Wong (16) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:40 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 23:40:11-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 for their 11th victory in 12 games.

Caratini’s leadoff single to right off Brent Suter scored automatic runner Wil Myers from second base. Brewers spot starter Eric Lauer allowed one run over six innings and tied the game with a third-inning homer. San Diego’s Chris Paddack also worked six innings and gave up one hit aside from Lauer’s long ball. Mark Melancon earned his 17th save in as many opportunities.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

