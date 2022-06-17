Canha, Plummer help Mets to 5-4 comeback win over Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit a two-run homer and the New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning Thursday night to preserve a 5-4 comeback victory over the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers.

After both starting pitchers exited with injuries in the middle innings, the Mets took advantage of a costly throwing error by first baseman Rowdy Tellez to score the go-ahead run in the eighth.

J.D. Davis led off with a single against Brent Suter (1-1) and dashed to third when Tellez — Davis' high school teammate — fielded Luis Guillorme's grounder and made a wild throw into left field trying to get a force at second.

One out later, pinch-runner Starling Marte scored from third on Nick Plummer's RBI groundout when Tellez threw to second and got the force this time.

Hunter Renfroe singled to start the ninth against closer Edwin Díaz. One out later, pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor looped a double to shallow right field and Renfroe tried to score all the way from first.

Plummer tracked down the ball at the low retaining wall and made a one-hop throw to first baseman Pete Alonso, who relayed to catcher Tomás Nido in time for him to tag Renfroe in the face as he slid by.

With Taylor on third, Díaz then struck out Christian Yelich for his 13th save. Drew Smith (1-1) worked a scoreless eighth for the win.

Jeff McNeil and Nido had RBI singles for the Mets, who erased a 4-1 deficit.

Yelich hit a leadoff homer in a four-run fourth for the Brewers that included Omar Narváez's two-run single. Milwaukee dropped two of three in the series and has lost 10 of 12 overall.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill left in the fourth with right shoulder discomfort. It was his second start since spending four weeks on the injured list with right biceps inflammation. He will have an MRI on Friday.

Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby was removed as a precaution in the fifth because of left forearm tightness.

Canha's homer off Ashby in the fifth tied it 4-all.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff, experiencing numbness in his three middle fingers due to Raynaud’s syndrome, is scheduled to throw about 50 pitches in a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff will need multiple rehab outings before rejoining the rotation. ... RHP Trevor Gott (right groin) is scheduled to throw the first of multiple bullpens in Cincinnati this weekend.

Mets: Marte (bruised right forearm) was out of the starting lineup after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday night. He said he should be back Friday. ... RHP Max Scherzer threw 50 pitches in a simulated game at Citi Field as he recovers from a left oblique strain. If he keeps feeling good, the three-time Cy Young Award winner plans to make a minor league rehab start next Tuesday — and it’s at least possible he could return to the Mets after that. ... C James McCann (left hamate fracture) went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts for Double-A Binghamton in his first rehab game.

BABY ON BOARD

Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader and his wife, Maria, welcomed their first child Wednesday, named Lucas Alexander. Hader is on the paternity list and expected to miss another day.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer (5-2, 3.36 ERA) starts Friday at Cincinnati against rookie RHP Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.10) in the opener of a three-game series. Lauer was roughed up for eight runs, equaling his career high, and seven hits over five innings last Saturday in an 8-6 loss at Washington.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (7-2, 3.93) pitches Friday night against Miami in the opener of a four-game series.

