Cain homers, Woodruff pitches Brewers past Giants 6-2

Tony Avelar/AP
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt (9) hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 01, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over the Giants, thumping Johnny Cueto and San Francisco 6-2 in a matchup of division leaders Tuesday.

All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time since late June.

Christian Yelich singled twice and scored two runs, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. The 2018 MVP is batting .385 (15 for 39) during the streak.

Brandon Belt hit his 20th home run for San Francisco. Wilmer Flores also connected. The Giants struck out 15 times and have lost four of five.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

