Cain 2 HRs, Woodruff sharp, Brewers beat Cubs 4-2 in 10

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain watches after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 7:31 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 20:31:08-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single.

Cain, who had missed three games with an oblique strain, hit a solo homer leading off the eighth.

Joc Pederson tied it with his first home run for the Cubs, a drive in the bottom half off reliever Devin Williams.

After automatic runner Daniel Robertson moved to third on a single by pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach in the 10th, Cain homered off Brandon Workman.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

