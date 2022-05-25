Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Burnes outlasts Snell as Taylor, Brewers beat Padres 4-1

Brewers Padres Baseball
Mike McGinnis/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor celebrates after hitting a three-run home run that scored Christian Yelich (22) and Luis Urias (2) against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
Brewers Padres Baseball
Posted at 5:11 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 06:11:46-04

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes outlasted Blake Snell in a showdown of recent Cy Young Award winners and Tyrone Taylor hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 4-1.

Mike Brosseau also homered for the Brewers, who ended the Padres’ winning streak at five. Burnes is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

He held the Padres to one run and five hits in six innings, struck out five and walked two.

The only run off the right-hander came on a double-play ball in the first and he allowed just one baserunner into scoring position the rest of the way.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku