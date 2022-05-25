Burnes outlasts Snell as Taylor, Brewers beat Padres 4-1

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes outlasted Blake Snell in a showdown of recent Cy Young Award winners and Tyrone Taylor hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 4-1.

Mike Brosseau also homered for the Brewers, who ended the Padres’ winning streak at five. Burnes is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

He held the Padres to one run and five hits in six innings, struck out five and walked two.

The only run off the right-hander came on a double-play ball in the first and he allowed just one baserunner into scoring position the rest of the way.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip