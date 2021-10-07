Watch
Bullpen issues provide one more test for Brewers' Counsell

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell talks to his players at a practice for the Game 1 of the NLDS baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers plays the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 7:10 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 20:10:53-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell faces the obstacle of adapting his postseason bullpen to account for the absence of injured setup man Devin Williams.

That’s only the latest of numerous challenges Counsell has encountered this season. Counsell had to navigate the Brewers through a season in which they used a franchise-record 61 players due primarily to injuries. The Brewers still won the NL Central with relative ease and will play the Atlanta Braves in an NL Division Series beginning Friday in Milwaukee.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

