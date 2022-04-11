Watch
Brosseau's pinch-hit HR sends Brewers past Cubs for 1st win

David Banks/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 09:10:03-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Brosseau’s first career pinch-hit homer snapped a tie in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 for their first victory of the season.

Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez also went deep, helping the reigning NL Central champions overcome a shaky performance by starter Freddy Peralta. Christian Yelich had two hits, and Josh Hader pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save. Seiya Suzuki hit his first major league homer for Chicago, and Marcus Stroman pitched five effective innings in his Cubs debut.

The Cubs were trying to go 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

