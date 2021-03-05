Menu

Brewers' Williams optimistic about his shoulder recovery

Morry Gash/AP
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams throws during an intrasquad baseball game in Milwaukee, in this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo. Brewers reliever Devin Williams says the shoulder soreness that kept the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year from pitching in the playoffs shouldn’t impact his readiness for the start of the season. “I’ve been throwing my changeup for a month and a half, two months now,” Williams said Friday, March 5, 2021, from the Brewers’ spring-training site in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:35:38-05

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams says the shoulder soreness that kept the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year from pitching in the playoffs shouldn’t impact his readiness for the start of the season.

Williams also doesn’t expect it to hamper his comfort level in throwing the changeup that became one of baseball’s most unhittable pitches last season. The Brewers are being cautious with Williams as he works his way back. The 26-year-old right-hander says he doesn’t expect to make his Cactus League debut until after the Brewers’ second scheduled off day March 17.

