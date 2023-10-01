Watch Now
Brewers will face the Diamondbacks in NL Wild Card Series playoffs

Brewers will go up against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, October 3rd
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 6:17 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 20:21:45-04

MILWAUKEE — The National League Central Champions Milwaukee Brewers will be competing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in the National League Wild Card Series playoffs.

In the best-of-three playoffs, game 2 will be held on Wednesday, and (if necessary) game 3 on Thursday.

All games will be played at American Family Field at 6:08 p.m. CT.

The two teams last went head-to-head on June 21 where the Diamondbacks were leading the NL West.

