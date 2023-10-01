Brewers will face the Diamondbacks in NL Wild Card Series playoffs

MILWAUKEE — The National League Central Champions Milwaukee Brewers will be competing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in the National League Wild Card Series playoffs.

In the best-of-three playoffs, game 2 will be held on Wednesday, and (if necessary) game 3 on Thursday.

All games will be played at American Family Field at 6:08 p.m. CT.

The two teams last went head-to-head on June 21 where the Diamondbacks were leading the NL West.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip