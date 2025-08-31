Brewers visit the Blue Jays on 3-game road win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (85-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (78-58, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 12:37 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 3.10 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.82 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -121, Brewers +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 44-24 record at home and a 78-58 record overall. The Blue Jays have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .429.

Milwaukee is 40-28 on the road and 85-52 overall. The Brewers have a 26-17 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 30 doubles and 21 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 15 for 40 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 27 home runs, 57 walks and 92 RBIs while hitting .270 for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 14 for 39 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (hand), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

