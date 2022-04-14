Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers use Burnes' pitching, 2-run 9th to beat Orioles 4-2

Brewers Orioles Baseball
Julio Cortez/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a single by Andrew McCutchen during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Baltimore. The Brewers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Brewers Orioles Baseball
Posted at 9:23 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 22:23:30-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kolten Wong tripled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers squeezed past the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 after blowing a two-run lead in the eighth.

The Brewers received a sparkling performance from Corbin Burnes, who flashed the form that earned him last year's NL Cy Young Award.

Burnes failed to get the win despite throwing seven shutout innings.

He gave up three hits, struck out eight and walked one.

The shaggy-haired righty left with a 2-0 lead, but Baltimore tied it in the eighth against Devin Williams.

Milwaukee countered in the 9th to take the deciding game of the series.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule