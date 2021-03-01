Menu

Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers' Urías, Lauer seek to rebound from tough 2020 season

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Brewers Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 17:54:49-05

The Milwaukee Brewers’ big trade from the fall of 2019 certainly didn’t work out in the short term. They’re still hopeful it will help them over the long run.

The Brewers acquired infielder Luis Urías and left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer from San Diego in a November 2019 trade that sent outfielder Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies to the Padres.

Urías and Lauer struggled in 2020 while Grisham and Davies flourished. But a new season represents a fresh start for both Urías and Lauer. Urías is getting to compete for the Brewers' starting shortstop job.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku