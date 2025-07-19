Brewers unveil new Misiorowski ‘The Miz’ t-shirt design, giveaway August 10

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have unveiled the design for the highly anticipated Jacob Misiorowski t-shirt giveaway to be held on Sunday, August 10.

The t-shirt commemorates the All-Star pitcher’s amazing start to his Major League Baseball career.

The first 25,000 ticketed fans through the gates will have the opportunity to choose between sizes Medium and Extra Large.

‘The Miz’ t-shirt will feature an artist's design depicting the rookie along with the iconic nickname displayed across the chest. The sleeve will include an image of a tulip, an official symbol of Parkinson’s awareness, a cause supported by Misiorowski.

Lost Files Clothing/ Milwaukee Brewers

The t-shirt design comes from Lost Files Clothing. Estevan Longoria is a local artist from Racine and is a UW-Milwaukee graduate.

The Brewers encourage fans to arrive early, with the gates opening two hours prior to the start of the game.

