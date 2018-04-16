Brewers troll Cubs on Twitter over snow cancellations
Several games canceled Sunday due to snow
11:02 AM, Apr 16, 2018
Forget the diamond, the most intense Major League baseball smack talk is happening on Twitter.
Especially when it comes to the Milwaukee Brewers needling their rivals.
After several teams canceled Sunday’s games because of snowy conditions, the Brewers posted a photo of a Miller Park with the caption, “Not having a roof on your home sounds miserable in this weather.”