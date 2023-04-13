Brewers to sell $4.14 tickets for series against Tigers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will be selling tickets for $4.14 in honor of 414 Day on Friday.

414 Day celebrates the city of Milwaukee and all it has to offer. One of the city's many perks? American Family Field and the Milwaukee Brewers.

To celebrate our crew and our city, the Brewers will be selling tickets for the series against the Detroit Tigers. Tickets will be $4.14 each for one day only.

You can head to the Brewers website at 10 a.m. Friday to take advantage of the sale. Prices will go back to normal at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The tickets are for the terrace level, loge outfield, and log bleacher seats for the April 24, April 25, and April 26 games.

“414 Day is the official celebration of all things Milwaukee and attending a Brewers game is a quintessential Milwaukee experience,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Last year’s 414 Day promotion was a great success and we look forward to bringing it back for another round this year.”

Click here for the tickets.

