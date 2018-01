The Milwaukee Brewers will host Miller Park's first 'Pride Night' in 2018.

The news comes as part of the announcement that Aurora Health Care is teaming up with the Brewers on a long-term sponsorship.

'Pride Nights' have gained popularity across the MLB in recent years as a way to celebrate the LGBT community. 12 teams hosted some sort of Pride Night last year, according to OutSports.

In addition to Pride Night, Aurora Health Care will be the title sponsor of Hispanic Heritage Day and African-American Day as part of their focus on inclusion and diversity.

According to a press release, Aurora will also help the Brewers implement new healthy food menu options at Miller Park, open a nursing room for mothers and staff the First Aid Room.

No date for Pride Night has been announced yet. Keep an eye on the Brewers' Theme Nights page for that information.