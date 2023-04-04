Brewers tailgaters thankful to enjoy laughter, great memories for 55th Home Opener

MILWAUKEE — Brew Crew fans were thankful the rain held off for them to tailgate in large fashion on Monday!

Get your party pants & #BernieBrewer stash on… it’s @Brewers #OpeningDay

🌭🥨As you can see #Tailgaters are not playing around — bringing their big ole grills from home to make some seriously good brats! 😋 #PartyOn #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/9AI3wcrHnD — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) April 3, 2023

For many, this is a tradition for families. Amanda Welsh brought her 13-month-old baby boy Kayden to the game. It is already his second Opening Day.

“His first opening day he went to last year, and he was about six weeks old," Welsh said. “We just want him to be a part of things that we do. We love going to tailgates, we love to bring him here. We love to get him in the fresh air watching baseball.”

Kayden was also set up with his own baby-sized foldout chair to hang out with the “big kids.”

Other fans came with some amazing contraptions to make the American Family Field Parking lot a celebration.

TMJ4 News

From custom-made tiki bars to huge grills and outdoor heaters, tailgaters were ready to party.

TMJ4 News

After Monday’s win, there is no doubt everyone took home with them lifetime memories of joy and laughter.